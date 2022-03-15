One Piece Chapter 1044: Kaidou will recognize Luffy & predict he deserves to be a 'Joy Boy'

The Japanese manga One Piece Chapter 1044 is the upcoming installment, and it seems that it will be hard for Luffy to win against Kaidou. In the previous chapter, Kaidou once again defeats Luffy, and presently, he is lying on the floor after the villain's deadly attack. In fact, Kaidou declared that Luffy is dead and he is the winner.

As the manga is approaching the final moments of the Onigashima raid, fans are hanging tight for a captivating plotline, with lots of nail-biting moments. But fans will be quite upset to hear that they are not going to get One Piece Chapter 1044 on this Sunday.

One Piece Chapter 1044 is delayed, as the mangakaEiichiroOda is going to take a break for a week. Shonen Jump pushed back the release date of the Japanese manga for a week after the release of Chapter 1043.

Initially, One Piece Chapter 1044 was supposed to release on March 20, 2022. But it looks like we have to wait for a few days more to get the spoilers and raw scans, which usually come two to three days before the release date.

However, the plot has become more interesting. In One Piece Chapter 1043, gargantuan elephant, Zunisha informs Momo that he is hearing a voice that he hasn't heard in 800 years. Joy Boy has returned!

In the battle, Luffy disappears with a smile on his face that leaves fans on a shocking note. So, what could be the future of the land of Wano? Kaido had previously been pretty much alone in this situation. All of his commanders had been removed and the other Beast Pirates were also quite depressed. Also, Luffy's chances of getting out turned out to be wrong, so for now the situation doesn't look good.

On the other hand, Kaidou threatened the CPO agent that he would kill him. Kawamatsu asked everyone to leave the place because it was surrounded by flames. Kaido arrives on the floor and asks Momonosuke's location because he wants to give up. He said he didn't care about the Wano people because they were just his slaves.

For those who had defied, they had to bear the consequences of their actions.

Currently, Luffy is the only hope to save everybody from the harsh situation. Fans are eagerly waiting to know more about Luffy's story. Hopefully, author EiichiroOda will not dishearten us.

Zunesha talked about Joy Boy. Now One Piece Chapter 1044 is likely to feature the backstory of Kaidou. These flashbacks will also show more on the Joy Boy. Kaidou will recognize Luffy and predict he deserves to be a 'Joy Boy.' Joy Boy was an extremely relevant figure of the Void Century who played an important role in the history of Fish-Man Island.

One Piece Chapter 1044 could release on March 27, 2022. You can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and Manga Plus apps and websites. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Japanese manga chapters.

