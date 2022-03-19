Ralph Macchio, Jacob Bertrand share interesting facts on Cobra Kai Season 5

The premiere date of Cobra Kai Season 5 is still unknown to fans and martial art lovers across the world. The last season became a huge success for Netflix and thanks to the creator who revealed earlier that the fifth season had already been filmed. Thus, many fans believe that they are quite closer to the release of Cobra Kai Season 5.

The 27th Critics' Choice Awards 2022 were presented on March 13, 2022, at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, California and the Savoy Hotel in London, honoring the finest achievements of filmmaking and television programming in 2021. Ralph Macchio and Jacob Bertrand were present at the award ceremony and discussed to Entertainment Tonight what could happen in Cobra Kai Season 5.

"More antics. I can't drop any teasers but you know it gets bigger and more intertwined between the next generation cast with the OG guys, and how one informs the other. It's a big chaotic soap opera that takes you on this rollercoaster ride and surprises you," Ralph Macchio said on Cobra Kai Season 5, who plays the role of Daniel LaRusso.

Although Ralph Macchio and Jacob Bertrand were unable to share much on Cobra Kai Season 5, still they assured that the viewers would see many "surprises" in the imminent season. Jacob Bertrand cited that his character Eli Moskowitz aka Hawk will have to deal with the fact of being a champion and has to put up the responsibility accordingly.

On the other hand, in a recent conversation with ET's Cassie DiLaura, Peyton List revealed Carrie Underwood's surprise cameo in the previous season. The 39-year old American singer and songwriter appeared in "The Fall" episode and sang "The Moment of Truth."

Peyton List said she was on set the day Underwood filmed her scene, and it was quite a sight. "They were having me train for the tournament scenes and I was just trying to learn all of the karate," List explained, "but I got to go in and see her and she had her tour bus there and all of her people there. She worked it. And she also was an athlete herself. I don't know, seeing her legs on this show. She's so strong. Her legs are amazing."

Cobra Kai Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

