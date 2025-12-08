Haryana's Green Transport Revolution: Transition to Cleaner Fleet
Haryana Cabinet mandates a shift to cleaner transport, banning petrol and diesel vehicles from aggregation fleets by 2026. The new policy aligns with national guidelines, promotes electric and CNG vehicles, and aims to reduce NCR pollution. A clean mobility portal will monitor compliance and vehicle data.
- Country:
- India
In a decisive move towards environmental sustainability, the Haryana Cabinet has approved amendments aimed at promoting cleaner transport within the state. From January 1, 2026, the policy will prevent companies from adding petrol and diesel vehicles to their fleets, a step endorsed by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.
The revised guidelines fall in line with the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways' stipulations, applying to motor vehicle aggregators, delivery service providers, and e-commerce entities. The state's transport department has structured this policy to ensure compliance with the Commission for Air Quality Management's demand to transition towards environmentally friendly vehicles.
In support of this transition, a dedicated clean mobility portal will be established, providing transparency and regulation over vehicle additions by licence holders. As Haryana embraces this new policy, the initiative is expected to substantially improve air quality in the NCR by adhering to stricter vehicle compliance protocols.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Haryana
- transport
- cleaner
- aggregator policy
- electric
- CNG
- NCR pollution
- vehicle
- fleet
- Cabinet
ALSO READ
Shubman Gill's Electric Comeback: Sparks Fly At Barabati Stadium
Electric Shock Horror: The Mystery of a Tragic Fire in Delhi
Ola Electric Powers Ahead with 4680 Bharat Cell Scooters
Amit Shah Inaugurates Banas Dairy’s Bio-CNG, Fertilizer & New Growth Projects
Farmers Stand Firm: Statewide 'Rail Roko' Protest Challenges Electricity Bill