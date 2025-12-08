Haryana's Green Transport Revolution: Transition to Cleaner Fleet

In a decisive move towards environmental sustainability, the Haryana Cabinet has approved amendments aimed at promoting cleaner transport within the state. From January 1, 2026, the policy will prevent companies from adding petrol and diesel vehicles to their fleets, a step endorsed by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

The revised guidelines fall in line with the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways' stipulations, applying to motor vehicle aggregators, delivery service providers, and e-commerce entities. The state's transport department has structured this policy to ensure compliance with the Commission for Air Quality Management's demand to transition towards environmentally friendly vehicles.

In support of this transition, a dedicated clean mobility portal will be established, providing transparency and regulation over vehicle additions by licence holders. As Haryana embraces this new policy, the initiative is expected to substantially improve air quality in the NCR by adhering to stricter vehicle compliance protocols.

