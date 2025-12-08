Left Menu

Supreme Court Weighs Presidential Power: A Modern Test of Authority

The U.S. Supreme Court deliberates on revisiting a 1935 precedent limiting presidential authority, as it considers the legality of Donald Trump's firing of an FTC member. This case tests if the New Deal-era ruling shielding independent agency officials from presidential removal will stand in contemporary governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 21:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Supreme Court is examining whether to overturn a 1935 precedent that restricts presidential power, as the justices consider the legality of former President Donald Trump's firing of an FTC commissioner. This case has reignited debates over the stretch of executive authority in modern governance.

The court heard arguments presented by the Justice Department, appealing a lower court decision that stated Trump exceeded his authority by attempting to dismiss a Democratic FTC member before her term ended. The issue pits the Trump administration against a New Deal-era protection for independent agency heads from being removed by the president.

Liberal justices raised concerns about the implications of siding with Trump. Justice Elena Kagan warned that such a move would result in unchecked presidential power, while Justice Sonia Sotomayor highlighted the historical precedent for independent agencies. The Supreme Court's ruling is set for release by the end of June.

