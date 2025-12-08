Left Menu

Bridging Continents: India-EU Trade Talks Focus on Sticking Points

The Commerce and Industry Minister of India and the EU Trade Commissioner held crucial talks focusing on resolving issues in the proposed India-EU trade pact. The negotiations aim for a comprehensive free trade agreement after years of stalled discussions, with key differences in sectors such as steel and automobiles.

  • India

In a strategic move to finalize a pivotal trade pact, India's Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic engaged in substantive discussions to address outstanding concerns, according to official sources.

Leading an EU delegation, Sefcovic is dedicated to propelling the trade negotiations forward, as both parties aim to expedite the finalization of the talks.

Negotiations are focusing on critical areas, including steel and automobiles, with wide-ranging implications for bilateral trade valued at USD 136.53 billion, as both sides seek to enhance competitiveness and cooperation.

