Bridging Continents: India-EU Trade Talks Focus on Sticking Points

In a strategic move to finalize a pivotal trade pact, India's Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic engaged in substantive discussions to address outstanding concerns, according to official sources.

Leading an EU delegation, Sefcovic is dedicated to propelling the trade negotiations forward, as both parties aim to expedite the finalization of the talks.

Negotiations are focusing on critical areas, including steel and automobiles, with wide-ranging implications for bilateral trade valued at USD 136.53 billion, as both sides seek to enhance competitiveness and cooperation.