Is Confidential Assignment 2 arriving in 2022?

Filming for the South Korean film Confidential Assignment 2 is underway since February 18, 2021. The filming is set to conclude on June 13. The sequel is titled Confidential Assignment 2: International. The film is directed by Lee Seok-hoon. According to the above report, the film might get a release date soon.

Crash Landing on You's Hyun Bin will portray Im Cheol-ryung, the detective from North Korea's special investigation team while Im Yoon-ah plays as Park Min-young, sister-in-law of Kang Jin-tae (YooHae-jin). The other main cast includes Daniel Henney as Jack, FBI agent, Jin Seon-kyu as Jang Myung-jun ( the leader of North Korea criminal organization), and Park Min-ha as Kang Yeon-ah (daughter of Kang Jin-tae). Park Hyung-soo and Lee Min-ji will be seen as NIS agents but the character's name is yet to be disclosed.

Confidential Assignment 2 is all about a secret cooperative investigation between North and South Korea. Im Cheol-ryung, the special investigating officer sent to South Korea on a new mission. His target is North Korean crime organization leader Jang Myung-Joon. He teamed up with Detective Kang Jin-Tae, the South Korean detective to catch the notorious criminals.

Detective Kang Jin-Tae who is now working in a cybercrime investigation team rather than the regional investigation unit. He wants to rejoin the regional investigation unit. Meanwhile, F.B.I. Agent Jack joins Im Chul-ryung and Kang Jin-tae in their pursuit of Jang Myung-Joon.

Though the exact release date is yet to be revealed, Confidential Assignment 2 is likely to be released in 2022. Any official trailer or first look image has not been shared by the creators. Stay tuned to get more updates on South Korean movies and K-dramas.

