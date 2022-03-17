Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo Season 2 renewal seems unlikely

South Korean historical fantasy TV series Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo is an adaptation of a Chinese novel titled "Bu Bu Jing Xin." The inaugural episode premiered on August 29, 2016, on SBS. Since then, viewers are anticipating the arrival of Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo Season 2.

The debut season of the Kdrama was one of the most expensive shows ever sold. Its single episode costs $400,000 to the Chinese broadcasting network Youku, totaling over $8 million. According to Good Data Corporation, a research institute, the series has been the most discussed drama of the year after Love in the Moonlight and Descendants of the Sun.

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo Season 2 is not official yet, but the cast members of the series have showed interest in Season 2. There is no major cliffhanger in the first season, but fans still want to see more of IU and Lee Joon Gi's classic romantic story. They created two petitions in favor of the creation of Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo Season 2 last year. The petitions were generated to compel the creators to work on one more season.

IU said in a conversation with Lee Joon Gi that, "There is no reason not to do it." She said she's not sure if all the other actors would be available. "But if you're asking me about my opinion only, there is no reason to not do it," she continued. Lee Joon Gi then joked, "I was afraid you'd say, 'Why should I?'" added IU.

As of now, we are not seeing any signs that Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo Season 2 will eventually happen in the future. But some fans believe Netflix could pick the series for their global audience. In fact, a theory says that when Netflix picks any drama for global audiences, it streams that series for years, especially if the series becomes popular.

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo is yet to be renewed for Season 2.

