Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 179: Yuta, Ryu & Uro to use Domains Expansions simultaneously

Jujutsu Kaisen is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Gege Akutami, serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Shōnen Jump since March 2018. The Jujutsu Kaisen chapters are collected and published by Shueisha, with eighteen tankōbon volumes released, as of December 2021.

The story of the manga follows high school student Yuji Itadori as he joins a secret organization of Jujutsu Sorcerers to kill a powerful Curse named Ryomen Sukuna, of whom Yuji becomes the host.

The Culling game has started. Yuta is fighting against the last opponents. Itadori and Fushiguro are already defeated, and Yuta is the last person left in the battle.

Rika's curse appears in chapter 178 when Yuta Okkotsu fights against Ryu Ishigori and Takako Uro. Okkoydu hasn't used all of his powers yet, which surprises Ishigoro. Although Okkotsu used Cursed Speech on Uro, this was not his only unexpected move.

Though they are not bad enough, Okkotsu's opponent was still fighting back. There were three people in the last panel, and they were each using Domain Expansion. The three fighters are trying their level best to increase in the intensity of their battle with three concurrent Domain Expansions.

Twitter user Ducky shared the preview of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 179 that reads, "Souls colliding—Three Domain Expansions overlap!!!!"

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 179 Preview: - Souls colliding—Three Domain Expansions overlap!!!!Release Date: Monday, March 28. pic.twitter.com/NNDtYd0KeC — Ducky (@IDuckyx) March 18, 2022

The raw scans would surface two to three days before its release. The chapter will be released at different times in different countries so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times.

The Japanese manga Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 179 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, March 27, 2022. Fans can read the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 179 and other chapters for free when it comes to the official manga platforms, including Viz Media / Shonen Jump and MangaPlus.

