My Hero Academia Chapter 349 to reveal Dabi’s backstory!

The Japanese manga My Hero Academia Chapter 349 is on the third and last saga. As the manga is approaching its conclusion, the storyline of Chapter 349 and other chapters will be highly interesting.

Some of the panel has leaked My Hero Academia Chapter 349 raw scans and the speculations. Chapter 349 is titled "Battle Flame." It could go detail on Dabi's back story. Moreover, Deku will be stunned by Toga's love confession. He never realizes the way Toga felt about him.

The Chapter will start with Deku using a combination of Fa Jin and Float and flying across the ocean towards U.A. As he is wearing a new costume, it makes him uncomfortable, and he is unable to utilize One For All at the maximum output. He has nothing to use as a foothold for Blackwhip in the ocean, so he is not going as fast as he can.

Meanwhile, the Second User appears before him and tells him to get a grip on the situation. But Deku realizes that he is unable to use his 100% power of OFA and it might destroy his suit. The Second User also asks him to use his quikr if he wants.

When the Second User understood that Deku couldn't utilize the power and the quikr could be an obstacle for him, he suggests Deku take the safest route. Now it's time to see whether Deku can finally unlock the last quikr in My Hero Academia Chapter 349.

Elsewhere, Toga is fed up with heroes and she is willing to do her own. Uravity is ready to fight as she enters her fighting mode. Alike Toga, Uraraka, and Ochako, too decide to do what they feel is right.

In My Hero Academia Chapter 349, Kamino will fight hard for the heroes. Dabi is watching everything hanging from the statue of All Might. In the meantime, Ida appears and shouts Shoto's name. Dabi enters inside the spiral where Burnin, Kido, and Onima are. Kido is surviving the heat.

The battle between Dabi and the heroes begins in My Hero Academia Chapter 349. Shoto wants to know why Dabi is fighting, instead of returning to his family. Hopefully, the upcoming chapters will show Dabi's backstory.

My Hero Academia Chapter 349 is scheduled to be released on March 27, 2022. The translated chapter is likely to release on the same day of release. It will also drop at different times worldwide so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times.

The new chapter will be available on the official website of VIZ media, Shonen Jump, and Manga Plus.

Also Read: Black Clover Chapter 328 release date pushed back!