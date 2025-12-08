Struggling to Stay Afloat: U.N.'s Reduced Aid Appeal Amidst Funding Crisis

The United Nations announced on Monday a significant reduction in its 2026 aid budget appeal, citing a steep decline in donor contributions. The organization seeks $23 billion, only half of what was hoped for this year, acknowledging tough times as humanitarian needs soar while funding drops.

U.N. aid chief Tom Fletcher stated that the cuts are forcing difficult decisions, acknowledging the organization is "overstretched, underfunded, and under attack." Despite these hurdles, the agency aims to help 135 million of the 250 million people in urgent need, with priority cases including regions like Gaza, Sudan, and Syria.

The funding shortfall also affects the International Organization for Migration, slashing its requests by half to $4.7 billion to assist climate and conflict-affected people. Meanwhile, reliance on voluntary Western donations remains pivotal, even as contributions have significantly decreased.

