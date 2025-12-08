Left Menu

Sebi Pushes for Inclusive Digital Platforms in Finance Sector

Sebi has introduced a format for reporting accessibility compliance for investor-facing digital platforms. This initiative ensures inclusivity for persons with disabilities. Entities must disclose platform URLs, confirm accessibility standards, and conduct audits to maintain alignment with accessibility norms. Issues can be reported via SCORES for resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 18:57 IST
Sebi Pushes for Inclusive Digital Platforms in Finance Sector
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has rolled out a new framework compelling registered entities to report their compliance with accessibility standards on digital platforms. This initiative is part of Sebi's broader objective to ensure that financial services are inclusive for investors with disabilities.

In July, Sebi issued a circular requiring these entities to enhance the accessibility of their digital interfaces. Under the new requirements, entities must disclose the URLs of their platforms, confirm adherence to AA-level accessibility standards outlined by the latest Web Content Accessibility Guidelines, and provide commentary on their compliance status.

To address potential accessibility issues, Sebi has established a dedicated feedback mechanism. Investors experiencing difficulties can file complaints via the 'Accessibility' category on the SCORES platform. Furthermore, periodic audits by certified professionals are now required to ensure ongoing compliance with accessibility directives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefire

Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefi...

 Global
2
Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

 Australia
3
F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

 Global
4
Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical AI can erase risky knowledge without losing clinical skill

Global South at risk of digital dependency without decentralized AI governance

Global power systems unprepared as AI workloads push need for energy intelligence

Four breakthrough fronts driving next-generation solar-assisted greenhouses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025