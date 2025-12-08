Sebi Pushes for Inclusive Digital Platforms in Finance Sector

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has rolled out a new framework compelling registered entities to report their compliance with accessibility standards on digital platforms. This initiative is part of Sebi's broader objective to ensure that financial services are inclusive for investors with disabilities.

In July, Sebi issued a circular requiring these entities to enhance the accessibility of their digital interfaces. Under the new requirements, entities must disclose the URLs of their platforms, confirm adherence to AA-level accessibility standards outlined by the latest Web Content Accessibility Guidelines, and provide commentary on their compliance status.

To address potential accessibility issues, Sebi has established a dedicated feedback mechanism. Investors experiencing difficulties can file complaints via the 'Accessibility' category on the SCORES platform. Furthermore, periodic audits by certified professionals are now required to ensure ongoing compliance with accessibility directives.

(With inputs from agencies.)