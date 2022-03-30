Left Menu

Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello jam together at 'Concert for Ukraine'

Pop stars Ed Sheeran and Camila Cabello performed their much talked about collaboration 'Bam Bam' live for the first time.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-03-2022 14:36 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 14:36 IST
Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello jam together at 'Concert for Ukraine'
Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Pop stars Ed Sheeran and Camila Cabello performed their much talked about collaboration 'Bam Bam' live for the first time. According to Billboard, the duo joined forces at ITV's 'Concert for Ukraine' on Tuesday, March 29.

"We're all praying tonight for the peace and the safety of the people in Ukraine," Camila said before surprising the crowd by welcoming Sheeran to the stage, adding, "This is such a full-circle moment for me...But, like, literally I cried the first time I met him, I'm like such a huge fan of his." The fundraising event in Birmingham is aimed to raise funds for the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

As per Billboard, the line-up for the two-hour show also featured Nile Rodgers and Chic, Snow Patrol, Anne-Marie, Nile Rodgers with Chic, Emeli Sande, Tom Odell, Paloma Faith, Eurovision winner Jamala and more. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

