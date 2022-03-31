Left Menu

Film academy starts disciplinary proceedings against Will Smith

Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 31-03-2022 03:53 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 03:53 IST
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said on Wednesday its board of governors has initiated disciplinary proceedings against actor Will Smith for slapping presenter Chris Rock at Sunday's Oscars ceremony.

