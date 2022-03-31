Film academy starts disciplinary proceedings against Will Smith
Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 31-03-2022 03:53 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 03:53 IST
- Country:
- United States
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said on Wednesday its board of governors has initiated disciplinary proceedings against actor Will Smith for slapping presenter Chris Rock at Sunday's Oscars ceremony.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Will Smith smacks Chris Rock on stage, then wins an Oscar
Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock for slap, academy weighs action
Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at Oscars brings focus on alopecia disorder
Will Smith punches Chris Rock after joke on Jada Pinkett-Smith in crazy Oscars moment
Oscars: Will Smith wins best actor award after slapping Chris Rock, 'CODA', 'Dune' bag top honours