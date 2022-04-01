Left Menu

Kathryn Bigelow to direct Netflix's adaptation of David Koepp novel 'Aurora'

Oscar winner Kathryn Bigelow has been tapped by Netflix to direct its film adaptation of author David Koepp's upcoming thriller novel ''Aurora''. Koepp, who has previously penned movies like “Mission: Impossible” and “Jurassic Park'', will also write the ''Aurora'' screenplay.

According to Deadline, the book is set to be released on June 7 by Harper Collins.

The film “follows characters who are coping with the collapse of the social order, set against a catastrophic worldwide power crisis.” The story is set in Aurora, Illinois, where Aubrey Wheeler and her teenage son are forced to fend for themselves in the wake of a massive power outage. Wheeler’s estranged brother, a Silicon Valley CEO, has built a bunker in the desert keeping in mind such an apocalyptic event, and their reunion leads to reckonings on a global and personal scale.

Bigelow, who became the first woman to win a directing Oscar in 2010 for “The Hurt Locker'', is returning behind the camera for a feature project after 2017's ''Detroit''.

Greg Shapiro, producer of “The Hurt Locker,” is backing ''Aurora'' along with Gavin Polone.

