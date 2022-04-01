Left Menu

Gippy Grewal's 'Carry On Jatta 3' to go on floors in October, release date announced

Punjabi actor, singer Gippy Grewal has announced the updates for his much-awaited movie 'Carry On Jatta 3', on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2022 10:55 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 10:55 IST
Gippy Grewal's 'Carry On Jatta 3' to go on floors in October, release date announced
'Carry On Jatta 3' announcement poster (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjabi actor, singer Gippy Grewal has announced the updates for his much-awaited movie 'Carry On Jatta 3', on Friday. Gippy took to his Instagram handle to announce the third part of his much-loved film franchise 'Carry On Jatta'.

Sharing the announcement poster, the 39-year-old actor wrote, "Get Ready to go Rolling-on-Floor-Laughing, coz the Biggest Movie Legacy is Set to go back on Floors this October #CarryOnJatta3 Coming to Cinemas on 29th June 2023." 'Carry On Jatta' is a Punjabi comedy movie starring Gippy and Binnu Dhillon in prominent roles. It is a drama directed by Smeep Kang.

The film is produced by Gippy Grewal's brother Sippy Grewal under his banner Sippy Grewal Productions. The first part starred actor Mahie Gill as the female lead alongside Gippy. The entire shoot of the film took place in Jalandhar, Punjab.

Jass (Gippy Grewal) falls in love with Mahie (Mahie Gill) at a friend's wedding. She tells her friends that she is going to marry someone who does not have a family, like herself. So, to woo her, Jass with the help of his friend Honey (Gurpreet Ghuggi) pretends that he is an orphan. The second part starred actor Sonam Bajwa as the female lead alongside Gippy.

For the unversed, actors Binnu Dhillon, Jaswinder Bhalla, Gurpreet Ghuggi and Karamjit Anmol will reoccur in the third part too. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

 Global
2
21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's emergency landing

21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's e...

 Colombia
3
Study finds how plants perceive light

Study finds how plants perceive light

 United States
4
Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022