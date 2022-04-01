Left Menu

Shehnaaz Gill doesn't want to ruin her makeup by wearing a mask

Makeup is a woman's best friend. Like many others, actor Shehnaaz Gill also loves experimenting with different makeup looks. But wearing makeup with a face mask in pandemic times has become a task as there are chances of your foundation and lipstick getting smudged and smeared.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-04-2022 13:07 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 13:07 IST
Shehnaaz Gill (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Makeup is a woman's best friend. Like many others, actor Shehnaaz Gill also loves experimenting with different makeup looks. But wearing makeup with a face mask in pandemic times has become a task as there are chances of your foundation and lipstick getting smudged and smeared. On Friday, Shehnaaz took to her Instagram Story and shared a candid video, in which she can be seen ditching her mask and flaunting her minimal makeup look. More than her makeup, it's her candid conversation with her co-passenger in her car that caught everyone's attention.

"Tera mask ka kya scene hai?," the co-passenger asked Shehnaaz. In response, Shehnaaz said, "Lipstick lagi hui hai utar jaegi."

It's clear from Shehnaaz's response that she is a true-blue makeup lover and can't let her mask ruin her lipstick by any chance. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

