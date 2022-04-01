Left Menu

Bella Hadid making acting debut with Hulu's 'Ramy'

Supermodel Bella Hadid will soon showcase her acting chops. The 25-year-old model is all set to make her acting debut with Hulu's Emmy-nominated comedy 'Ramy'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-04-2022 14:01 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 14:01 IST
Bella Hadid making acting debut with Hulu's 'Ramy'
Bella Hadid (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Supermodel Bella Hadid will soon showcase her acting chops. The 25-year-old model is all set to make her acting debut with Hulu's Emmy-nominated comedy 'Ramy'. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Hadid has been roped in for a recurring guest star role on the forthcoming third season of 'Ramy'.

Other details about her role are being kept under wraps. Created and headlined by Ramy Youssef, the show is reportedly based loosely on his life. The comedy revolves around the story of Ramy, the son of immigrant Muslims living in New Jersey, who navigates through a life that is torn between faith, his community and new age ideals.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the third season, which is awaiting a premiere date on the Disney-backed streamer, sees "Ramy and his family forced to confront having lived a life dedicated to worldly concerns, and in some cases, lies while Ramy all but abandons his spiritual journey, instead of dedicating himself to his and his uncle's diamond business." Laith Nakli, Hiam Abbass, Amr Waked, May Calamawy, Dave Merheje, Mohammed Amer and Steve Way also star in the comedy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

 Global
2
21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's emergency landing

21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's e...

 Colombia
3
Study finds how plants perceive light

Study finds how plants perceive light

 United States
4
Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022