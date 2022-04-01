Left Menu

Eddie Murphy in talks to play funk music icon George Clinton

Actor Eddie Murphy is in early negotiations to essay the role of musician George Clinton, considered to be one of the main forces in evolution of funk music, in a biopic. According to Deadline, Murphy will serve as producer with John Davis and Catherine Davis through their Davis Entertainment banner.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 01-04-2022 15:12 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 15:00 IST
Eddie Murphy in talks to play funk music icon George Clinton
Eddie Murphy Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Eddie Murphy is in early negotiations to essay the role of musician George Clinton, considered to be one of the main forces in the evolution of funk music, in a biopic. According to Deadline, Murphy will serve as producer with John Davis and Catherine Davis through their Davis Entertainment banner. The banner is tying down rights with the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and Parliament-Funkadelic collective leader, following which they will lock the writers for the project.

The film will tell the story of the musician's humble beginnings in North Carolina in the 1940s to the formation of his groundbreaking bands Parliament and Funkadelic and ultimately to becoming a major influence on artists of the hip-hop generation including Tupac Shakur, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Outkast and Wu-Tang Clan, among others.

Clinton and 15 other members of the Parliament-Funkadelic collective were given the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Awards in 2019. The group is known for tracks like ''Flashlight'', ''Knee deep'', ''Give up the funk'', ''Aqua boogie'', ''One nation under a groove'', among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

 Global
2
21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's emergency landing

21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's e...

 Colombia
3
Study finds how plants perceive light

Study finds how plants perceive light

 United States
4
Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022