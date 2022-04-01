Left Menu

President greets citizens on Gudi Padwa, Cheti Chand and Navreh festivals

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2022 18:04 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 18:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday greeted citizens on the eve of Chaitra Sukladi, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Cheti Chand, Navreh and Sajibu Cheiraoba festivals.

Celebrated in diverse ways across the nation to welcome the spring and the beginning of the Indian new year, these festivals strengthen the bond of our cultural and social unity, he said. The joyous festivities strengthen the spirit of harmony and fraternity in our society, the President was quoted as having said in a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

''May these festivals promote love and goodwill in everyone's life, and together we all contribute to nation-building with new zeal in this new year,'' he said.

