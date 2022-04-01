Left Menu

Sanjay Dutt shares a glimpse from his workout session, receives appreciation from daughter

Actor Sanjay Dutt, on Friday, dropped a picture from his workout session.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 18:39 IST
Sanjay Dutt shares a glimpse from his workout session, receives appreciation from daughter
Sanjay Dutt and his daughter Trishala Dutt (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Sanjay Dutt, on Friday, dropped a picture from his workout session. In the Instagram image, he can be seen flaunting his biceps while sweating it out in the gym.

"Harness your power! Exceed your expectations, because age is just a number #duttstheway," Sanjay captioned the post. Sanjay's picture has garnered a lot of appreciation from netizens including his daughter Trishala Dutt.

"You look amazing Papa Dukes...love you," she commented. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanjay is currently busy promoting his upcoming film 'KGF: Chapter 2'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

 Global
2
21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's emergency landing

21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's e...

 Colombia
3
Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

 India
4
Study finds how plants perceive light

Study finds how plants perceive light

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022