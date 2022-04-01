Left Menu

Janhvi Kapoor makes fashion statement in shimmery silver ensemble

Bollywood diva Janvhi Kapoor made a fashion statement recently in a striking silver ensemble.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-04-2022 23:53 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 23:53 IST
Janhvi Kapoor makes fashion statement in shimmery silver ensemble
Janhvi Kapoor (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood diva Janvhi Kapoor made a fashion statement recently in a striking silver ensemble. Taking to her Instagram Handle on Friday, the actor posted several pictures where she can be seen wearing a shimmery silver bodycon gown. She styled her hair in a sleek high ponytail and did minimal makeup with smokey eyes.

She dropped an emoji of the diamond as she captioned her post. Recently, she also announced her next project with Nitesh Tiwari 'Bawaal', where she will be sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan. The film is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and will release on April 7, 2023. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Berlin OK's sale of former GDR infantry fighting vehicles to Kyiv -report

Berlin OK's sale of former GDR infantry fighting vehicles to Kyiv -report

 Germany
2
Appinventiv, a Bootstrapped Digital Transformation Company Sees a 100 Percent Growth in Revenue with 150 Crores in Just 6 Years

Appinventiv, a Bootstrapped Digital Transformation Company Sees a 100 Percen...

 India
3
40 per cent more flu shots available for COVID-19 winter plan

40 per cent more flu shots available for COVID-19 winter plan

 New Zealand
4
Kerala: Patient gets new lease of life following deep brain stimulation implantation

Kerala: Patient gets new lease of life following deep brain stimulation impl...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022