Left Menu

Rashmika Mandanna boards Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal'

Earlier, actor Parineeti Chopra was cast in the film, but according to media reports she had to opt out of Animal because of scheduling conflict.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-04-2022 12:42 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 12:14 IST
Rashmika Mandanna boards Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal'
Rashmika Mandanna Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Rashmika Mandanna has joined Ranbir Kapoor-starrer "Animal", the makers announced on Saturday.

The Hindi-language crime drama is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of "Kabir Singh" fame and backed by T-Series.

T-series announced Mandanna's casting on its official Twitter account.

"On the auspicious occasion of Ugadi & Gudi Padwa, we welcome @iamRashmika to the team of #Animal! Shooting begins this summer," the tweet read.

Mandanna, who works primarily in Kannada and Telugu films, is best known for her performances in movies such as "Geetha Govindam", "Devadas", "Yajamana", and "Dear Comrade''.

The actor, whose last release was Allu Arjun-led ''Pushpa'', is set to make her Bollywood debut with spy thriller "Mission Majnu", opposite Sidharth Malhotra. She will also be seen in another Hindi movie "Goodbye" alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

''Animal'', which will start shooting this summer, also features actors Anil Kapoor and Bobbly Deol.

The film is slated to release on August 11, 2023.

"Animal" is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures. Earlier, actor Parineeti Chopra was cast in the film, but according to media reports she had to opt out of "Animal" because of scheduling conflict.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Berlin OK's sale of former GDR infantry fighting vehicles to Kyiv -report

Berlin OK's sale of former GDR infantry fighting vehicles to Kyiv -report

 Germany
2
Appinventiv, a Bootstrapped Digital Transformation Company Sees a 100 Percent Growth in Revenue with 150 Crores in Just 6 Years

Appinventiv, a Bootstrapped Digital Transformation Company Sees a 100 Percen...

 India
3
Kerala: Patient gets new lease of life following deep brain stimulation implantation

Kerala: Patient gets new lease of life following deep brain stimulation impl...

 India
4
40 per cent more flu shots available for COVID-19 winter plan

40 per cent more flu shots available for COVID-19 winter plan

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022