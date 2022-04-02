Bill Skarsgard to lead reboot of 'The Crow'

Actor Bill Skarsgard will headline the reboot of classic 1994 movie ''The Crow''.

Filmmaker Rupert Sanders will direct the new feature film, which will also star Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter FKA twigs, reported Deadline.

The revenge thriller is written by Academy Award-nominated Zach Baylin and is based on the original graphic novel of the beloved character that was created, written and illustrated by James O'Barr.

The original movie featured actor Brandon Lee as Eric Draven, a man who along with his fiancee are assaulted and killed by a gang after the couple's car breaks down.

He is resurrected by a crow and exacts vengeance on those who took his life and the life of his love.

''The Crow'' was a critical and box office hit and gained a fervent cult following after the on-set death of star Brandon Lee.

It was followed by three sequels -- ''The Crow: City of Angels'' (1996), ''The Crow: Salvation'' (2000) and ''The Crow: Wicked Prayer'' -- but none of them were as successful as the first film.

The new movie will be produced by Victor Hadida, Molly Hassell, John Jencks and Edward R. Pressman. Production companies are Hassell Free Productions, Electric Shadow Company, Davis Films, and Edward R. Pressman Film Corporation, in association with 30WEST.

''The Crow'' reboot has been plagued with numerous setbacks over the years and nearly a dozen Hollywood stars have been attached and then left this new version of film including Jason Momoa, Jack Huston, Norman Reedus, Luke Evans and Tom Hiddleston.

Development on the reboot dates back to 2008 when Mark Wahlberg was being eyed to play Eric Draven.

Skarsgard is best known for playing Pennywise the Clown in the ''It'' horror movies. He has also featured in movies like ''The Divergent Series: Allegiant'', ''Atomic Blonde'' ''Villains'' and ''Nine Days''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)