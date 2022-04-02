Gary Oldman set to reunite with Christopher Nolan for 'Oppenheimer'

Hollywood star Gary Oldman, who has previously worked with Christopher Nolan on the 'Batman' trilogy, has revealed that will be reuniting with the director. According to Variety, the actor has said that he will appear in one scene of 'Oppenheimer', a film which will tell the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer. He was a theoretical physicist who contributed to the invention of the atomic bomb.

Speaking on a UK radio station, Oldman told listeners he was set to do one day on the film's shoot, "one scene, a page and a half," in May. Cillian Murphy is set to star in the titular role, while Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Florence Pugh and Rami Malek are among other cast members.

Nolan wrote the script and is directing, while his creative partner and wife, Emma Thomas, is producing with Charles Roven of Atlas Entertainment. The project, which is set to release on July 21, 2023, is based on 'American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer' by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin. Published in 2005, the book won the Pulitzer Prize. (ANI)

