Estelle Harris passes away at 93

Veteran actor Estelle Harris, best known for her role in the sitcom 'Seinfeld', is no more. She was 93.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-04-2022 09:58 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 09:58 IST
Late Estelle Harris (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Veteran actor Estelle Harris, best known for her role in the sitcom 'Seinfeld', is no more. She was 93. Harris, who left a legacy of voiceover work, including a memorable turn as the overbearing Mrs. Potato Head (the wife of Don Rickles' Mr. Potato Head) in Pixar's Toy Story franchise, died on Saturday at her residence in California, Deadline informed.

Harrish passed away due to natural causes. She was to turn 94 later this month. Announcing her death, her son Glen Harris said, "It is with the greatest remorse and sadness to announce that Estelle Harris has passed on this evening. Her kindness, passion, sensitivity, humour, empathy and love were practically unrivalled, and she will be terribly missed by all those who knew her."

Born Estelle Nussbaum in New York City on April 22, 1928, Harris appeared on 27 episodes of Seinfeld between 1992 and 1998. (The character had been named Estelle before she landed the part.) (ANI)

