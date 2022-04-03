Deepika Padukone amps up her airport look in a tan overcoat

Actor Deepika Padukone surely knows how to catch everyone's attention with her fashion statement. After making her appearances in all-red and all-blue outfits at the Mumbai airport, the 'Gehraiyaan' star, on Saturday night, turned everyone's head with her stylish entry in a tan brown overcoat at the Mumbai airport.

Several pictures have been doing the rounds on the internet in which Deepika can be seen walking out of the airport. For her latest airport look, she opted for a white top and blue denim which she paired with the oversized tan coat. She looked elated to be back home as she walked out of the airport with a bright smile. For those unaware, Deepika was in Spain for the shooting of 'Pathaan' along with Shah Rukh Khan. Before returning home from the European country, she made a brief visit to Dubai to attend Time 100 Awards there. (ANI)

