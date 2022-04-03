Left Menu

Gauri Khan is all praise for choreographer Farah Khan

Interior designer Gauri Khan has penned a heartfelt post for her close friend and choreographer Farah Khan.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-04-2022 15:08 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 15:08 IST
Gauri Khan is all praise for choreographer Farah Khan
Farah Khan and Gauri Khan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Interior designer Gauri Khan has penned a heartfelt post for her close friend and choreographer Farah Khan. On Sunday, Gauri took to Instagram and dropped a few pictures with Farah.

One of the images features Farah holding Gauri from behind. Describing the particular moment, Gauri captioned the post as, "Never a dull moment hanging with Farah... Love her cinema and her humour."

Farah and Gauri's pictures have garnered several likes and comments. "Adorable pictures," a netizen commented.

"Friends forever," another one wrote. Reportedly, Gauri and Farah have collaborated for a new show. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Motors delivers 712 EVs to individual customers in single day

Tata Motors delivers 712 EVs to individual customers in single day

India
2
Ukrainian photographer and Reuters contributor, Maksim Levin, killed covering war

Ukrainian photographer and Reuters contributor, Maksim Levin, killed coverin...

 Ukraine
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists publish the first complete human genome; Vaccination after COVID improves immunity; ivermectin fails in major trial and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists publish the first complete human genome; Va...

 Global
4
Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022