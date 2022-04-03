Gauri Khan is all praise for choreographer Farah Khan

Interior designer Gauri Khan has penned a heartfelt post for her close friend and choreographer Farah Khan. On Sunday, Gauri took to Instagram and dropped a few pictures with Farah.

One of the images features Farah holding Gauri from behind. Describing the particular moment, Gauri captioned the post as, "Never a dull moment hanging with Farah... Love her cinema and her humour."

Farah and Gauri's pictures have garnered several likes and comments. "Adorable pictures," a netizen commented.

"Friends forever," another one wrote. Reportedly, Gauri and Farah have collaborated for a new show. (ANI)

