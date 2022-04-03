Yami Gautam's Instagram handle might be hacked!

Left Menu

Actor Yami Gautam has cautioned her fans and followers that her Instagram account might have been hacked.

Actor Yami Gautam has cautioned her fans and followers that her Instagram account might have been hacked. The 'A Thursday' actor took to her Twitter handle on Sunday and revealed that she has been unable to access her Instagram handle since Saturday.

She tweeted, "Hi, This is to inform you all that I've been unable to access my Instagram account since yesterday, it's probably hacked. We're trying to recover it as soon as possible." Further, she cautioned her followers about any unusual activity on her account.

She added, "Meanwhile, if there is any unusual activity through my account, please be aware of it. Thank you!" In February, Nora Fatehi's Instagram page had disappeared. Hours later, the actor released a statement saying there was an attempted hack on her Instagram. (ANI)

