PTI | Uttarkashi | Updated: 03-04-2022 23:02 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 23:02 IST
Gangotri temple to open on May 3
The portals of the famous Gangotri temple situated in the Garhwal Himalayas will open for the devotees on May 3 on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, the temple committee said on Sunday.

After the doors are opened at 11.15 am on Akshaya Tritiya, the devotees will be able to offer prayers at the temple for the next six months, Suresh Semwal, secretary of the Gangotri Temple Committee, said.

The timing for opening the doors of the Yamunotri temple will be decided on Yamuna Jayanti on April 7, Semwal said.

The doors of the four temples of the Garhwal Himalayas are closed in winter due to heavy snowfall, and are reopened in April-May.

The doors of Kedarnath will be opened on May 6 and that of Badrinath on May 8.

