Left Menu

Oscar 2022: Ariana DeBose wins award for West Side Story (as Rita Moreno did in 1961)

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 28-03-2022 11:41 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 10:42 IST
Oscar 2022: Ariana DeBose wins award for West Side Story (as Rita Moreno did in 1961)
American actress-singer Ariana DeBose won the Oscars 2022 for the Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her excellent work in the remake of the musical "West Side Story."
  • Country:
  • United States

American actress-singer Ariana DeBose won the Oscars 2022 for the Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her excellent work in the remake of the musical "West Side Story." DeBose was up against Jessie Buckley (The Lose Daughter), Judi Dench (Belfast), Kirsten Dunst (The Power Of The Dog) and Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard).

West Side Story is a 2021 American musical romantic drama film directed and co-produced by Steven Spielberg from a screenplay by Tony Kushner. It is the second feature-length adaptation of the 1957 stage musical of the same name. Ariana DeBose played the role of Anita, the girlfriend of Sharks gang leader Bernardo, and sings the famous number "America".

Rita Moreno played Anita in the original film. She also won an Oscar for the Best Supporting Actress role in 1962. With this Ariana became the only openly queer woman to win an Oscar and the second Latina actor to bag the coveted statuette.

Also Read: Oscar 2022: Japan's Drive My Car Wins Best International Feature Film

Earlier this year, DeBose had also taken home a Golden Globe for her role in 'West Side Story'. This was the first time that the actor was nominated for a Golden Globe and an Oscar. 'The West Side Story' is an American musical romantic drama film directed by Steven Spielberg from a screenplay by Tony Kushner. It is the second feature-length adaptation of the 1975 stage musical of the same name.

The movie stars Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler with DeBose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist and Rita Moreno in supporting roles. The 94th Academy Awards are being held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and the ceremony is being hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes. The nominations for the Oscars were announced on February 8 this year by actors Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan.

DeBose also appeared in the filmed stage recording of Hamilton, which was released in 2020 on Disney+. She played Alyssa Greene in Netflix's The Prom (2020) and Emma in the Apple TV+ musical comedy series Schmigadoon! (2021).

Also Read: Oscar 2022: Walt Disney Encanto wins the best-animated feature film award!

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

 Ukraine
2
PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after beating Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand in final.

PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after b...

 Global
3
Italy reports 59,555 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 82 deaths

Italy reports 59,555 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 82 deaths

 Global
4
Apple's three-dimensional city maps feature now available in Canada

Apple's three-dimensional city maps feature now available in Canada

 Toronto

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022