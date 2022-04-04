Left Menu

Best Metal Performance Grammy bagged by Dream Theater for 'The Alien'

American progressive metal band Dream Theater won their first-ever Grammy this year as they took home the Best Metal Performance trophy.

American progressive metal band Dream Theater won their first-ever Grammy this year as they took home the Best Metal Performance trophy. The group won the award for 'The Alien', a track from its 2021 album 'A View From The Top Of The World'. John Petrucci, the band's guitarist, accepted the award on the band's behalf.

"Wow, this is absolutely insane. On behalf of the entire band, I'd like to thank the Recording Academy and everybody who voted for us," he said in his acceptance speech. Other nominees in the category included Deftones for 'Genesis', Gojira for 'Amazonia', Mastodon for 'Pushing the Tides' and Rob Zombie for 'The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition)'.

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards kicked off on Sunday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Trevor Noah is hosting the event for the second year in a row. (ANI)

