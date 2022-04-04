Grammys 2022: Jon Batiste, Silk Sonic, Olivia Rodrigo bag top honours, here's the full list of winners

The 64th Grammy Awards, which was originally scheduled to take place in January this year, was held on April 3 at the MGM Arena in Las Vegas. Despite being delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the awards ceremony witnessed several renowned artists gather under the same roof to celebrate the biggest night in the world of music.

While the Grammys moved to Las Vegas for the first time in its history, Jon Batiste, who led the nominations list with 11 nominations, won five awards, including the Album of the Year. Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, popularly known as Silk Sonic, bagged the top honours, while Olivia Rodrigo also registered her name on the winners' list by earning multiple major awards at the 64th Grammy Awards.

Check out the complete winners' list below: Record of the Year: Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic

Album of the Year: We Are - Jon Batiste Song of the Year: Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic

Best New Artist: Olivia Rodrigo Best Rock Performance: Making a Fire, Foo Fighters

Best Metal Performance: The Alien, Dream Theater Best Rock Song: Waiting on a War

Best Rock Album: Medicine at Midnight, Foo Fighters Best Pop Solo Performance: Olivia Rodrigo (Drivers License)

Best Pop Vocal Album: Sour - Olivia Rodrigo Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Kiss Me More, Doja Cat and SZA

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: Love for Sale, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga Best R&B Album: Heaux Tales , Jazmine Sullivan

Best R&B Performance: Leave the Door Open - Silk Sonic, Pick Up Your Feelings - Jazmine Sullivan Best Traditional R&B Performance: Fight for You, H.E.R.

Best Melodic Rap Performance: Hurricane, Kanye West featuring the Weeknd and Lil Baby Best R&B Song: Leave the Door Open

Best Progressive R&B Album: Table for Two, Lucky Daye Best Rap Performance: Family Ties, Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar

Best Rap Album: Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler, the Creator Best Rap Song: Jail

Best Improvised Jazz Solo: Humpty Dumpty, Chick Corea Best Jazz Vocal Album: Songwrights Apothecary Lab, Esperanza Spalding

Best Jazz Instrumental Album: Skyline by Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette and Gonzalo Rubalcaba Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: For Jimmy, Wes and Oliver - Christian McBride Big Band

Best Latin Jazz Album: Mirror Mirror by Eliane Elias with Chick Corea and Chucho Valdes Best Alternative Music Album: Daddy's Home, St. Vincent

Best Dance/Electronic Recording: Alive - Rufus Du Sol Best Dance/Electronic Album: Subconsciously, Black Coffee

Best Music Video: Freedom, Jon Batiste Best Music Film: Summer of Soul

Best Country Solo Performance: You Should Probably Leave by Chris Stapleton Best Country Duo/Group Performance: Younger Me by Brothers Osborne

Best Country Song: Cold by Chris Stapleton Best Country Album: Starting Over by Chris Stapleton

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: The United States vs. Billie Holiday, Andra Day Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media: The Queen's Gambit and Soul

Best Song Written for Visual Media: All Eyes on Me, Bo Burnham Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: Tree Falls, Taylor Eigsti

Best Bluegrass Album: My Bluegrass Heart, Bela Fleck Best Traditional Blues Album: I Be Trying, Cedric Burnside

Best Contemporary Blues Album: 662, Christone 'Kingfish' Ingram Best New Age Album: Divine Tides by Stewart Copeland and Ricky Kej

Best Gospel Performance/Song: Never Lost, CeCe Winans Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song: Believe for It, CeCe Winans

Best Gospel Album: Believe for It, CeCe Winans Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: Old Church Basement, Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music

Best Roots Gospel Album: My Savior, Carrie Underwood Best Latin Pop Album: Mendo - Alex Cuba

Best Musica Urbana Album: El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo, Bad Bunny Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album: Origen, Juanes

Best Regional Mexican Music Album: A Mis 80's, Vicente Fernandez Best Tropical Latin Album:Salswing!, Ruben Blades y Rodrigo Delgado & Orquesta

Best Americana Album: Native Sons, Los Lobos Best American Roots Performance: Cry, Jon Batiste

Best American Roots Song: Cry, Jon Batiste Best Folk Album: They're Calling Me Home, Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi

Best Regional Roots Music Album: Kau Ka Pe'a, Kalani Pe'a Best Reggae Album: Beauty in the Silence, SOJA

Best Global Music Album: Mother Nature, Angelique Kidjo Best Global Music Performance: Mohabbat - Arooj Aftab

Best Children's Album: A Colorful World, Falu Best Spoken Word Album: Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation from John Lewis, Don Cheadle

Best Comedy Album: Sincerely, Louis CK Best Musical Theater Album: The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical, Emily Bear

Best Recording Package: Pakelang Best Instrumental Composition: Eberhard, Lyle Mays

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Capella: Meta Knight's Revenge, Charlie Rosen and Jake Silverman Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals: To The Edge of Longing (Edit Version), Vince Mendoza

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package: All Things Must Pass: 50th Anniversary Edition Best Album Notes: The Complete Louis Armstrong Columbia and RCA Victor Studio Sessions 1946-1966

Best Historical Album: Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967) Best Engineering Album, Non-Classical: Love for Sale

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical: Jack Antonoff Best Remixed Recording: Passenger

Best Immersive Audio Album: Alicia Best Engineered Album, Classical: Chanticleer Sings Christmas

Producer of the Year, Classical: Judith Sherman Best Orchestral Performance: Price: Symphonies Nos 1 and 3

Best Opera Recording: Glass: Akhnaten Best Choral Performance: Mahler: Symphony No 8, Symphony Of A Thousand

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance: Beethoven: Cello Sonatas - Hope Amid Tears Best Classical Instrumental Solo: Alone Together

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album: Mythologies Best Classical Compendium: Women Warriors - The Voices Of Change

Best Contemporary Classical Composition: Shaw: Narrow Sea Hosted by Trevor Noah, the awards ceremony was attended by Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo, K-pop group BTS, Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Jared Leto, John Legend, and many more. (ANI)

