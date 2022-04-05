Left Menu

Shehnaaz Gill aces white shirt and blue jeans look

A combination one can't go wrong with it at all is sporting a white shirt with blue jeans. One can wear this outfit for formal, informal, festive events and even for airport visits. Actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill, who was recently clicked at the Mumbai airport, showed us how to ace the evergreen white shirt and blue jeans look.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-04-2022 09:01 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 09:01 IST
Shehnaaz Gill aces white shirt and blue jeans look
Shehnaaz Gill (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A combination one can't go wrong with it at all is sporting a white shirt with blue jeans. One can wear this outfit for formal, informal, festive events and even for airport visits. Actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill, who was recently clicked at the Mumbai airport, showed us how to ace the evergreen white shirt and blue jeans look. On Monday, Shehnaaz jetted out of the city. For her airport look, she opted for a white cotton shirt and boot cut jeans. She paired the look with black boots and a red sling back.

Her minimal make-up and wavy hair gave us an idea about how to carry a white shirt and blue jeans gracefully. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shehnaaz was last seen making her presence in Shilpa Shetty's fitness based show, in which she opened up about how she managed to shed extra kilos during the lockdown. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

 United States
2
Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-years away

Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-y...

 Global
3
Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

South Africa
4
Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food secy

Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022