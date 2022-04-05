Left Menu

Baz Luhrmann's 'Elvis' to premiere at Cannes Film Festival, Tom Hanks to attend

The Cannes Film Festival, on Tuesday, confirmed the premiere of Baz Luhrmann's highly anticipated rock and roll feature film 'Elvis'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-04-2022 18:30 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 18:30 IST
Baz Luhrmann's 'Elvis' to premiere at Cannes Film Festival, Tom Hanks to attend
A still from the movie 'Elvis' (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The Cannes Film Festival, on Tuesday, confirmed the premiere of Baz Luhrmann's highly anticipated rock and roll feature film 'Elvis'. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the Australian director, screenwriter and producer Baz Luhrmann will present the world premiere of his film along with Tom Hanks, Austin Butler and Olivia DeJonge.

According to the Cannes festival, the film "explores the life and music of 'The King' Elvis Presley (Austin Butler), seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Hanks). The story delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and Parker spanning over 20 years, from Presley's rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America. Central to that journey is one of the most significant and influential people in Elvis's life, Priscilla Presley." 'Elvis', produced by Bazmark and The Jackal Group, will be released by the Warner Bros in North America on June 24, and in the rest of the world from June 22.

Filmmaker Baz Luhrmann had made history in Cannes by being the only filmmaker to have two feature films open the Cannes Film Festival; 'Moulin Rouge!' in 2001 and 'The Great Gatsby' in 2013. "In 1992, he was a sensation at the 45th edition of the Festival with his first film 'Strictly Ballroom', which was screened in the Un Certain Regard section," said the Cannes organizers praising the acclaimed 'Elvis' director. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-years away

Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-y...

 Global
2
Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

 United States
3
Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food secy

Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food...

 India
4
Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022