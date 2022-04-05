Left Menu

Carved stone slabs from Rajasthan reached Ayodhya for Ram temple construction

PTI | Ayodhya | Updated: 05-04-2022 18:48 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 18:48 IST
Two consignments of carved pink stone slabs from Rajasthan to be used in the construction of the Ram temple have reached Ayodhya on Tuesday.

The pink stone mined at Rajasthan's Bansi Paharpur will be used for the walls of Ram Mandir after the plinth work is completed by June end, said Anil Mishra, one of the 15 trustees of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

The pink stone slabs will be joined with each other by using copper strips and hence 35 thousand copper strips supplied by Hindustan Copper Limited have also reached the Ram Janmabhoomi complex, he said.

About 70 thousand copper plates will be used in the temple construction to connect the stone slabs with each other. Mishra said that the construction work of the Ram temple is being done at the fastest pace and by the end of 2023, the idol of Ram Lalla will be installed in the sanctum sanctorum of the grand temple.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

