FKA Twigs joins cast of 'The Crow' reboot

Singer-songwriter FKA Twigs has been roped in to star in 'The Crow' reboot, which is being helmed by Rupert Sanders. The supernatural revenge thriller, which was announced to be in the works recently, also stars Bill Skarsgard.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-04-2022 19:45 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 19:45 IST
FKA Twigs (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Singer-songwriter FKA Twigs has been roped in to star in 'The Crow' reboot, which is being helmed by Rupert Sanders. The supernatural revenge thriller, which was announced to be in the works recently, also stars Bill Skarsgard. 'The Crow' was an indie comic written and drawn by James O'Barr in the late 1980s that told the dark tale of a man and his fiancee who are assaulted and killed by a gang after the couple's car breaks down. The man is resurrected by a crow and exacts vengeance on those who took his life and the life of his love.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Twigs is playing the girlfriend/fiancee. The role was not significant in the original movie but sources say that in this re-imagining, the part has been re-conceived into a co-lead. It is currently unclear if the character never quite dies, perhaps returns in some supernatural form, or may even be a representation of the crow itself.

'The Crow' is due to begin shooting in June with production to take place in Prague and Munich. The upcoming project will be produced by Victor Hadida, Molly Hassell, John Jencks and Edward R. Pressman. Dan Farah is serving as an executive producer on the project. Coming back to Twigs, she, earlier this year, released a mixtape album titled 'Caprisongs' and had a song on 'The King's Man' soundtrack. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

