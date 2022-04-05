Kid Cudi joins cast of John Woo's action-thriller 'Silent Night'

American rapper Scott 'Kid Cudi' Mescudi has been added to the cast of the action-thriller 'Silent Night', a film by iconic action director John Woo. According to Deadline, Cudi is set to star alongside Joel Kinnaman, Harold Torres and Catalina Sandino Moreno.

'Silent Night' is currently under production in Mexico City and centres on Godlock (Kinnaman), a father on a mission to avenge his young son who was tragically caught in the crossfire of gang violence on Christmas Eve. Robert Lynn has penned the screenplay. Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee are producing for Thunder Road, with Christian Mercuri for Capstone, and Lori Tilkin for A Better Tomorrow Films.

Capstone's David Haring, Joe Gatta and Ruzanna Kegeyan are exec producing alongside Mike Gabrawy and Will Flynn for Thunder Road, as per Deadline. Cudi is a Grammy-winning musician, actor and producer, most recently seen in Ti West's A24 horror film 'X', as well as Adam McKay's Oscar-nominated end-of-the-world comedy 'Don't Look Up' for Netflix. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)