Left Menu

Kunal Kemmu participates in Green India challenge, plants sapling in Hyderabad

Actor Kunal Kemmu has become the latest celebrity to join the Green India challenge. Along with Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) Joginapalli Santosh Kumar, the actor planted a sapling in Hyderabad's KBR Park, on Wednesday.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 06-04-2022 09:19 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 09:19 IST
Kunal Kemmu participates in Green India challenge, plants sapling in Hyderabad
Kunal Kemmu, Joginapalli Santosh Kumar participate in Green India challenge (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Kunal Kemmu has become the latest celebrity to join the Green India challenge. Along with Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) Joginapalli Santosh Kumar, the actor planted a sapling in Hyderabad's KBR Park, on Wednesday. Kunal who was in the city to promote his upcoming web series 'Abhay 3', spoke to ANI and said, "It's a lovely initiative and I am honoured for having this opportunity to do such a noble cause and on a day to day basis everyone can do it, you should plant a tree if you find a place for so many reasons."

"I would like to nominate every citizen of this country to take up this challenge for the noble cause. I would like to nominate other actors who worked in 'Abhay', namely Nidhi Singh, Asha Negi and Vijay Raj," he added. 'Abhay 3' which also stars Tanuj Virwani, Rahul Dev, Divya Agarwal and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles, will premiere on ZEE5 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu from April 8, 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch; Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb' and more

Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readi...

 Global
3
Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US chief of staff

Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US c...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Israel in polio vaccine drive after logging first case since 1988; Whole of Shanghai enters COVID lockdown despite lower symptomatic cases and more

Health News Roundup: Israel in polio vaccine drive after logging first case ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022