Left Menu

Jason Momoa quashes rumours of dating Kate Beckinsale

'Aquaman' star Jason Momoa rubbished the rumours that he is dating Kate Beckinsale after splitting from ex-wife Lisa Bonet.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-04-2022 12:03 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 12:03 IST
Jason Momoa quashes rumours of dating Kate Beckinsale
Jason Momoa, Kate Beckinsale (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

'Aquaman' star Jason Momoa rubbished the rumours that he is dating Kate Beckinsale after splitting from ex-wife Lisa Bonet. Rumours of the budding romance between the two actors swirled when they were photographed standing close to each other and having a hearty conversation during the 2022 Oscars' afterparty.

Paparazzi clicked Beckinsale wearing Momoa's blazer at the party. Speaking of the viral pictures of the moment, Jason said it was "simply a well-mannered act," as per Page Six.

"It was cray. Have a conversation with a woman about her country. I was in England doing 'Aquaman 2,'" Jason explained. "Everyone is like, 'Are you dating?' No, no, it was chivalry. The woman was cold," he said about the 'Serendipity' actor.

Jason, 42, then stated that they are "absolutely not together." "She is very nice, I was being very nice, just being a gentleman. Now, I am not giving my coat to anyone," Jason concluded.

Apart from this event, Jason also clarified his relationship status stating that he and Bonet, 54, are not reconciling. "We're not back together. We're family. ... We have two beautiful children together," Momoa told an outlet on the red carpet of the 2022 Oscars, as per Page Six.

"We're not getting back together. We're family forever," he added. The estranged couple share 14-year-old daughter Lola, and 13-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf. Jason Momoa has also maintained a close relationship with Bonet's daughter Zoe Kravitz, whom she shares with ex-husband Lenny Kravitz.

Jason and Bonet announced in a joint statement in January that they were parting ways after more than 15 years together. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch; Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb' and more

Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readi...

 Global
3
Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US chief of staff

Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US c...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Israel in polio vaccine drive after logging first case since 1988; Whole of Shanghai enters COVID lockdown despite lower symptomatic cases and more

Health News Roundup: Israel in polio vaccine drive after logging first case ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022