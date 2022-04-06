Left Menu

Singer Sheeran wins copyright case over "Shape Of You" hit

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-04-2022 14:36 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 14:29 IST
Ed Sheeran Image Credit: ANI
British singer Ed Sheeran won a copyright case at the High Court in London on Wednesday over whether a refrain in his 2017 mega hit "Shape Of You" had been lifted from another artist.

Grime artist Sami Chokri, who performs as Sami Switch, and music producer Ross O'Donoghue, had argued "Shape of You" had infringed "particular lines and phrases" from their 2015 song "Oh Why".

"While there are similarities between the OW (Oh Why) Hook and the OI (Oh I) Phrase, there are also significant differences," the judge concluded. "I am satisfied that Mr. Sheeran did not subconsciously copy Oh Why in creating Shape."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

