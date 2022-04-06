Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 69: Code wants help from Daemon

Japanese manga, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 69 is the next installment to be out in April. Fans are eager to know the storyline of the upcoming chapter. The raw scans for Boruto Chapter 69 will be out two to three days before the release.

Several incidents can happen in Konoha village. The war has an end. Naruto, Boruto, Kawaki, and Shikamaru are learning to learn something new. They are discussing Boruto's karma.

Then the panel shifts to the room where, Naruto, Shikamaru, Sumire, and one of Konoha's intelligence officers are talking with each other. They are having a conversation about how Kawaki almost killing Boruto. Suddenly Shikamaru leaves to meet Sasuke.

In Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 68, we also got the updates on Eida and Code. In the chapter, both are discussing the resurrection of Boruto by Momoshiki. The scene cuts to Shikamaru who is entering Amado's room. Just after his entrance Code's scrape belt is attached to Shikamaru's neck.

Again the scene shifted to Boruto where Sasuke enters the room and warns Code may arrive at any time. Suddenly Code arrives and reveals his purpose to visit the village of Konoha. Meanwhile, Eida arrives at the village. Amado was surprised by his arrival.

In Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 69, Code will ask for help from Daemon to fight Delta. According to Epicstream, Code would try to find another Kara member, Eida. A new theory suggests that she is the daughter of the former head of Kara organization's research and development division, Amado. Boruto Chapter 69 is likely to showcase Code's next target.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 69 is set to be released on April 20, 2022. Fans can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and MangaPlus apps and websites. The release time of Boruto Chapter 68 varies in different countries. The official English translation for the latest chapter will be available in different countries according to the time zone.

Pacific Time: 9.00AM on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

Central Time: 11.00AM on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

Eastern Time: 12.00PM on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

British Time: 5.00PM on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Japanese manga chapters.

