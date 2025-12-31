Alok Raj Takes Helm at BSSC on Retirement Day
Alok Raj, a retired IPS officer and former DGP of Bihar, has been appointed as the chairman of the Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) by the Nitish Kumar government. His appointment comes on his retirement day and is set for five years or until the age of 65.
The Nitish Kumar administration has announced the appointment of Alok Raj, a seasoned 1989-batch IPS officer, as the new chairman of the Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC).
Raj, who previously held the position of chairman-cum-CMD at the Bihar Police Building Construction Corporation, assumed the BSSC role on the same day as his retirement. A notification from the General Administration Department clarified that Raj's tenure will commence on January 1, 2026, extending until he turns 65 or for a five-year term, whichever comes first.
This significant career transition marks the continuation of Raj's extensive service in the state police, where he notably served as the Director General of Police (DGP) of Bihar.
