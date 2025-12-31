Left Menu

Alok Raj Takes Helm at BSSC on Retirement Day

Alok Raj, a retired IPS officer and former DGP of Bihar, has been appointed as the chairman of the Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) by the Nitish Kumar government. His appointment comes on his retirement day and is set for five years or until the age of 65.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 31-12-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 20:50 IST
Alok Raj Takes Helm at BSSC on Retirement Day
Alok Raj
  • Country:
  • India

The Nitish Kumar administration has announced the appointment of Alok Raj, a seasoned 1989-batch IPS officer, as the new chairman of the Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC).

Raj, who previously held the position of chairman-cum-CMD at the Bihar Police Building Construction Corporation, assumed the BSSC role on the same day as his retirement. A notification from the General Administration Department clarified that Raj's tenure will commence on January 1, 2026, extending until he turns 65 or for a five-year term, whichever comes first.

This significant career transition marks the continuation of Raj's extensive service in the state police, where he notably served as the Director General of Police (DGP) of Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
TMC's Fierce Fight Against Voter List Discrepancies in West Bengal

TMC's Fierce Fight Against Voter List Discrepancies in West Bengal

 India
2
Sagarmala Finance's Strategic Leap into Maritime Lending

Sagarmala Finance's Strategic Leap into Maritime Lending

 India
3
Tragic Train Accident Claims Lives of Two Sisters in Moradabad

Tragic Train Accident Claims Lives of Two Sisters in Moradabad

 India
4
Security Successes: Counterterrorism and Narcotics Crackdown in Jammu & Kashmir's Border Districts

Security Successes: Counterterrorism and Narcotics Crackdown in Jammu & Kash...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025