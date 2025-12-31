Left Menu

Odisha's Highway Revamp: Boosting Connectivity and Development

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed gratitude for the central government's approval to widen NH-326, enhancing connectivity through tribally dominated districts. This project, costing Rs 1,526.21 crore, is expected to improve access to education, healthcare, and markets, promoting economic growth and development in southern Odisha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 31-12-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 20:46 IST
Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Centre's approval to expand a section of National Highway 326. This highway passes through key tribal districts, aiming to boost connectivity and economic development in these areas.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's role in the Union Cabinet's approval was also acknowledged. The Mohana-Koraput section's widening comes with an estimated project cost of Rs 1,526.21 crore, aiming to enhance all-weather connectivity for remote regions, particularly in the southern parts of the state.

State works minister Prithiviraj Harichandan emphasized the direct benefits of this upgrade for local communities, industries, and educational institutions. Improved connectivity will link NH-326 to major corridors, facilitating better access to markets, healthcare, and employment, thereby contributing to inclusive growth and development in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

