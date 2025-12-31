Left Menu

Assam Leads in New Criminal Law Convictions

Since the introduction of three new criminal laws, Assam's conviction rate has nearly doubled. The use of technology and scientific evidence, such as mandatory videography, has reduced witness hostility. Assam has excelled in implementing these laws, achieving an 81% success rate compared to a national average of 57%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 31-12-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 20:47 IST
Assam Leads in New Criminal Law Convictions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Assam has experienced a significant increase in its conviction rates after implementing three new criminal laws, a senior official announced recently. The introduction of mandated technology, scientific evidence, and videography during investigations has minimized the number of witnesses turning hostile during court trials, explained Munna Prasad Gupta, Assam Police Special Director General (CID), at a press conference.

The focus on scientific investigations has led to a remarkable rise in conviction rates, with more than 50 percent of charge sheets under the new laws attaining successful convictions. This is a notable improvement compared to the 25 percent conviction rate under previous legislation.

The state has also introduced a comprehensive approach involving forensic experts at crime scenes to improve evidence quality and implemented mandatory videography, making it harder for witnesses to turn hostile. Assam has become a national leader in the implementation of these laws, ranking first with an 81 percent success rate, as highlighted by the ongoing 'Exhibition on Naveen Nyaya Sanhita' organized by Assam's CID.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
TMC's Fierce Fight Against Voter List Discrepancies in West Bengal

TMC's Fierce Fight Against Voter List Discrepancies in West Bengal

 India
2
Sagarmala Finance's Strategic Leap into Maritime Lending

Sagarmala Finance's Strategic Leap into Maritime Lending

 India
3
Tragic Train Accident Claims Lives of Two Sisters in Moradabad

Tragic Train Accident Claims Lives of Two Sisters in Moradabad

 India
4
Security Successes: Counterterrorism and Narcotics Crackdown in Jammu & Kashmir's Border Districts

Security Successes: Counterterrorism and Narcotics Crackdown in Jammu & Kash...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025