Assam Leads in New Criminal Law Convictions

Assam has experienced a significant increase in its conviction rates after implementing three new criminal laws, a senior official announced recently. The introduction of mandated technology, scientific evidence, and videography during investigations has minimized the number of witnesses turning hostile during court trials, explained Munna Prasad Gupta, Assam Police Special Director General (CID), at a press conference.

The focus on scientific investigations has led to a remarkable rise in conviction rates, with more than 50 percent of charge sheets under the new laws attaining successful convictions. This is a notable improvement compared to the 25 percent conviction rate under previous legislation.

The state has also introduced a comprehensive approach involving forensic experts at crime scenes to improve evidence quality and implemented mandatory videography, making it harder for witnesses to turn hostile. Assam has become a national leader in the implementation of these laws, ranking first with an 81 percent success rate, as highlighted by the ongoing 'Exhibition on Naveen Nyaya Sanhita' organized by Assam's CID.

