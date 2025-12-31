Left Menu

Bengaluru Gears Up for New Year: Massive Security Measures Ensured

Bengaluru's City Police Commissioner, Seemant Kumar Singh, has announced comprehensive security plans for New Year celebrations, with 20,000 personnel deployed. A focus on women's safety includes special measures like women bouncers and enhanced public transport. Citizens are urged to celebrate responsibly while ensuring public safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 31-12-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 20:45 IST
Bengaluru is set to host thousands for New Year celebrations, as Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh outlines extensive security arrangements. Nearly 20,000 personnel from various units are deployed to ensure public safety.

With a strong emphasis on women's safety, measures like women staff at help desks and emergency medical facilities are in place. For the first time, organizers have secured women bouncers, and increased the presence of female drivers in public transport.

To manage crowd movement, Metro services and BMTC buses will run extended hours. While enforcing a 1 am closure for establishments, police continue cracking down on drunken driving. Citizens are encouraged to celebrate safely as officers remain vigilant against anti-social activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

