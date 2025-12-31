Bengaluru Gears Up for New Year: Massive Security Measures Ensured
Bengaluru's City Police Commissioner, Seemant Kumar Singh, has announced comprehensive security plans for New Year celebrations, with 20,000 personnel deployed. A focus on women's safety includes special measures like women bouncers and enhanced public transport. Citizens are urged to celebrate responsibly while ensuring public safety.
- Country:
- India
Bengaluru is set to host thousands for New Year celebrations, as Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh outlines extensive security arrangements. Nearly 20,000 personnel from various units are deployed to ensure public safety.
With a strong emphasis on women's safety, measures like women staff at help desks and emergency medical facilities are in place. For the first time, organizers have secured women bouncers, and increased the presence of female drivers in public transport.
To manage crowd movement, Metro services and BMTC buses will run extended hours. While enforcing a 1 am closure for establishments, police continue cracking down on drunken driving. Citizens are encouraged to celebrate safely as officers remain vigilant against anti-social activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Leadership Transition in Gujarat Police: KLN Rao Takes Charge
2012 Pune blasts case accused Bunty Jahagirdar shot dead by unidentified persons in Shrirampur town, Ahilyanagar district: Police.
Assam Police's Innovative 'No Regret New Year' Campaign: A Fresh Take on Drunk Driving Awareness
Massive Recruitment Drive by UP Police: 32,679 Constable Posts Up for Grabs
Jammu Police's Landmark Year: Crime Down, Security Up