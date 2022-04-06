Left Menu

Shehnaaz Gill gives 'pind ki kudi' vibes in latest video

Actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill is currently in Punjab and soaking in 'DDLJ' vibes in the fields of her hometown.

Actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill is currently in Punjab and soaking in 'DDLJ' vibes in the fields of her hometown. Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, the 'Honsla Rakh' actor shared a Reel in which she can be seen sitting on a tractor, dressed in a pink-and-purple salwar kameez.

Then she jumps off the tractor and adorably runs in the fields, as if in a romantic Bollywood song. "Mera pind ... mere khet #shehnaazgill," she captioned the clip.

"Old sana is back," a social media user wrote. "Good to see her enjoying alot. always be like this sana," another added.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shehnaaz was recently seen in Shilpa Shetty's fitness based show 'Shape of You'. (ANI)

