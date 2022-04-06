Left Menu

Thalapathy Vijay's 66th film with Rashmika Mandanna goes on floors

Thalapathy Vijay's 66th film with co-star Rashmika Mandanna was launched on Wednesday in a grand pooja ceremony in Chennai.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 06-04-2022 20:40 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 20:40 IST
Rashmika Mandanna and Thalapathy Vijay (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Thalapathy Vijay's 66th film with co-star Rashmika Mandanna was launched on Wednesday in a grand pooja ceremony in Chennai. The regular shoot of the yet-to-be-titled movie has also commenced. The film is helmed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju and Shirish of Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Rashmika shared beautiful pictures from the pooja ceremony on her Instagram handle. Further, she wrote, "Ok now this feels like something else...Been watching sir for years and years and now to do everything that I've been wanting to do.. act with him, dance with him, take his nazar, talk to him.. everything .. yaaaaay finally! An absolute delight."

Alongside Vamshi Paidipally, the story and screenplay have been penned by Hari and Ashishor Solomon. More details of the movie will be announced soon. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

