Left Menu

Green Gold Animation signs Leander Paes for new cartoon show

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-04-2022 21:24 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 21:24 IST
Green Gold Animation signs Leander Paes for new cartoon show
  • Country:
  • India

Green Gold Animation, the studio behind the popular 'Chhota Bheem' cartoon series, has signed up with tennis star Leander Paes for an animation series on his life story, tentatively titled 'Little Leander'.

This animated original will be based on Paes' life, his childhood experiences and others during his journey to become one of the greatest tennis stars, Green Gold Animation said in a release here on Wednesday.

The show will take inspiration from true events in his life and will be created with children and young teenagers in mind. The sports adventure will serve to bring out the passion, the sacrifices, the attitude and the heart required to accept wins and losses with grace as personified by the former tennis player throughout his life and career, it said.

Green Gold Animation is looking at creating the series in 3D/2D animation format.

The tennis star has visited the studio's state-of-the-art facility in Hyderabad for multiple narration sessions and has been involved in the initial phase of visual development, it said.

'Little Leander' will not just focus on Paes' life story, interesting incidents, turning points but also use his childhood images for referencing and research work.

The team will reach out to his family members, close friends and associates as well to put together the background material, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch; Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb' and more

Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readi...

 Global
3
Delhi govt schools to offer German language course

Delhi govt schools to offer German language course

 India
4
Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US chief of staff

Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US c...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022