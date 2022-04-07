Left Menu

John Abraham on 'Attack': Proud of film, completely own it

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-04-2022 14:45 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 14:32 IST
John Abraham on 'Attack': Proud of film, completely own it
Actor John Abraham Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Actor John Abraham on Thursday said he is ''proud'' of his latest film ''Attack'', a film that was always meant as a ''humble experiment'' to present something different to the viewers.

Directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, ''Attack'' features Abraham as a ''super soldier'', who can operate ''beyond normal human limits''.

The film, which released on April 1, has so far managed to approximately collect Rs 13 crore at the box office, according to trade sources.

However, the movie was hailed by the critics for its slick action sequences and performances of the lead cast.

Abraham took to Twitter and posted a thank you note for the audience.

''Whatever appreciation we have received for this film, a big thank you to the audience for accepting something that's new and different. 'Attack' was an honest, humble experiment on our part to give the industry something refreshing and new,'' he wrote.

The 49-year-old actor said it was ''challenging'' to mount the film amid three waves of the coronavirus pandemic ''but we got what we wanted''.

''I completely own and am proud of this film. I stand by the honest effort every team member has taken on 'Attack,''' he added.

''Attack'', backed by Pen Studios, Abraham's JA Entertainment and Ajay Kapoor Productions, also featured Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Friday’s flight

Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Fr...

 United States
2
Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia
3
Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European trial; no fetus risk seen with first-trimester vaccination; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European ...

 Global
4
Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022