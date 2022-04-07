One Punch Man Season 3: Updates on storyline, cast & release date

One Punch Man Season 3 is yet to be officially confirmed, but it is reportedly happening. Though we don't have any posters of the new season, the creator of the Japanese anime One Punch man, Yusuke Murata recently shared his message via Twitter, announcing that there could be a minor delay in the release of One Punch Man Season 3 (OPM Season 3).

In his message, he apologizes to fans for the delay and keeps them waiting for so long. Yusuke Murata noted, "Thank you all for your patience. Due to various reasons, the online release of One-Punch Man's latest chapter has been delayed. Please wait a bit longer."

The message continued: "I'm sorry to have kept you waiting. This is the Tona Jean version of One-Punch Man, but the latest story is scheduled to be updated on October 8th, and we are working on it. We will report on the progress as the day approaches."

Therefore, One Punch Man Season 3 is definitely on its way. One Punch Man Season 3 will mainly focus on the life of Saitama. At the end of Season 2, Saitama successfully kills Elder Centipede, a Dragon-level member of the Monster Association. Therefore, it seems this is the natural endpoint of the arc.

The first two seasons of One Punch man completed the first 23 volumes of the manga, and so only a handful of manga chapters are left to be adapted. There are several possibilities in the storyline. Fans could also see Heroes Association mobilizing against their monster counterparts and invading the villains' HQ. This leads to a series of one-to-one fights involving S-Class heroes like Zombie man, Atomic Samurai and Flashy Flash taking on some weird and wonderful creatures from the Monsters Association.

The story of One Punch man Season 3 could also take a turn toward Gorou, an extremely skilled hero hunter. Saitama vs. Garou battle will bring a twist into the story.

There is also a prequel OVA about Saitama. "One-Punch Man: Road to Hero", the prequel OVA, was released in 2015. The prequel was made based on a story that took place before the events of the main story.

Punch Man Season 3 could return with Makoto Furukawa as Saitama, Kaito Ishikawa as Genos, Shota Yamamoto as Bearded Worker, Ueda Youji as Bespectacled Worker, Nobuo Tobita as Sitch, HiromichiTezuka as Commentator, SawashiroYuuichi as Mumen Rider and Yoshiaki Hasegawa as Eyelashes.

As of now, One Punch Man Season 3 does not have any confirmed release date. If we look at their earlier records, Season 3 is expected to take a good amount of time as the previous season did. There was a gap of around four years between the first and second seasons. Season 1 was released in October 2015 and Season 2 in April 2019. So, we guess One Punch Man Season 3 is likely to release in summer 2022.

